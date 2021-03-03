Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.