Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Workhorse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WKHS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

WKHS stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

