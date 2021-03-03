World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stake Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204,337 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.75% of World Fuel Services worth $93,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 391,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after buying an additional 253,474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,216,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

