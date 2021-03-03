Wownero (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $7,600.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Wownero has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $7,600.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.00481413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00790159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00028204 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

