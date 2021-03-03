Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Up 143.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $584,143.48 and approximately $23,301.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 143.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $8.90 or 0.00017374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00483859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00073660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00489505 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.