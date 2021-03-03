Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $425.98 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $425.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $245.13 or 0.00480555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00479628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00082434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00491121 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,957,022 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

