W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.42. 3,737,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,734,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.