Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.