Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Celia Eckert Sells 444 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Celia Eckert sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $19,953.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,952.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. 386,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,358. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after buying an additional 247,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 154,439 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

