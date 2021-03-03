Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 27,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,607. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $251.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XERS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

