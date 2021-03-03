XIO (XIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One XIO token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

