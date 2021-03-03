XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.97

Shares of XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.97 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59). XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,350,809 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £83.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

In other news, insider Iain Balchin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

