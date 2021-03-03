XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 6.1%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,662,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 15,007,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 731,314 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

