XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 6.1%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,662,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 15,007,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.
