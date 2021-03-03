xRhodium (XRC) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, xRhodium has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00006290 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $3,826.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002172 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002506 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00017357 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,328,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,562 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.