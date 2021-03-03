Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Xylem worth $115,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Xylem by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 17,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Xylem by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

