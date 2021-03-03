Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark increased their price target on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

