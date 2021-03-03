Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,540,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,532 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 9.44% of Yext worth $181,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,420,306.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

