Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.22–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.04 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.07–0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

