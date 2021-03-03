Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.07–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.02 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.17 EPS.

YEXT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 1,864,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.61.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

