Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.22)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $375-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.04 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.17 EPS.

YEXT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 1,770,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,438. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.61.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

