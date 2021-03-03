Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.07)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.85 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of YEXT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 1,770,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,438. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

