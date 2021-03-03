Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Down 5.9% This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00004124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00485085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00074475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00078363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00486609 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

