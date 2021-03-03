YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Achieves $4.85 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $341,081.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.91 or 0.00784021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00033835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

