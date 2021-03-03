Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Down 6.8%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.34. 671,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,297,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of research firms have commented on YJ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Yunji alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.