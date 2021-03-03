Z-Work Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 10th (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Z-Work Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 10th. Z-Work Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZWRKU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Z-Work Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

About Z-Work Acquisition

There is no company description available for Z-Work Acquisition Corp.

