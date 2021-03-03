Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 228%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMK opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

