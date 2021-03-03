Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.97. 303,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $10,817,519. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

