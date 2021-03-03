Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $35.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $183.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CNB Financial by 120.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 427.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $396.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

