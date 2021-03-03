Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Equities analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $22.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $66.88 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $72.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $37.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $766,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,645 shares of company stock worth $2,815,202 over the last ninety days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

