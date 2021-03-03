Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. ICL Group also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 91,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,777. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,760 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

