Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Will Post Earnings of -$2.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) will report earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings. Independence Contract Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full year earnings of ($9.02) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%.

NYSE ICD traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 270,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $72,047.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,139 shares of company stock worth $599,825. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

