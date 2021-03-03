Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,158. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

