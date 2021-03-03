Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 to $5.00. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $14.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.04.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

