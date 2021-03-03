Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post sales of $9.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $35.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

