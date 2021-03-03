Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post sales of $9.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $35.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.