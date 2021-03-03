Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 459,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 56,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after buying an additional 64,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.