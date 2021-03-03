Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Several research firms have commented on SCM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

SCM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 56,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $235.00 million, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $12.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

