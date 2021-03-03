Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post $136.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.60 million to $137.76 million. Switch reported sales of $128.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $571.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $636.99 million, with estimates ranging from $628.30 million to $644.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 193.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 145.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 277,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 164,695 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 40.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after buying an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.