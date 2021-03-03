Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.13 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report $79.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.25 million and the highest is $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $96.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $357.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.64 million to $364.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $458.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 244 shares of company stock worth $197,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,098.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $967.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.81. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $1,190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

