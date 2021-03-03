Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $2.29. The Home Depot posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.14. The stock had a trading volume of 129,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 28.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $114,522,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.4% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 619,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

