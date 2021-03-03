Zacks: Analysts Expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Establishment Labs reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Establishment Labs.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $134,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,678 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTA opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

