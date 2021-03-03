Zacks: Analysts Expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.94 Million

Analysts predict that PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report sales of $45.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.15 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $163.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.11 million to $163.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $165.32 million, with estimates ranging from $165.14 million to $165.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGX. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,730,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,440,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 627,271 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $181.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

