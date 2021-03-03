Zacks: Analysts Expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.94 Million

Analysts predict that PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report sales of $45.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.15 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $163.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.11 million to $163.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $165.32 million, with estimates ranging from $165.14 million to $165.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.
Several research firms recently commented on PRGX. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.
NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $181.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.
PRGX Global Company Profile
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.
