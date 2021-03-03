Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). S&W Seed posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SANW opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.68.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

