Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.03). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $44,691,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $6,053,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

