Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

