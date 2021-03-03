Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 923,303 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

