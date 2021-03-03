Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.17 million and the highest is $142.18 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $527.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,312 shares of company stock worth $2,530,739 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

