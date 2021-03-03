Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $117,041,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

