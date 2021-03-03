Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce sales of $11.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.59 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $46.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.01 million, with estimates ranging from $47.12 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

A number of research firms have commented on FFNW. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $132.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

