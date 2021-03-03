Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.76. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $207.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.75. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

