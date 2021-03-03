Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $184.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $189.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $168.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $819.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $929.72 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

